WWE Live Event Results From London, 9/20: Becky Lynch Headlines, Six-Man Match, More

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Thanks to Benton Smith for the following WWE live event results from Monday’s show at The O2 Arena in London, England:. * Finn Balor and The Mysterios defeated Seth Rollins, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. This started out as The Mysterios vs. Roode and Ziggler. * WWE Intercontinental Champion King...

IN THIS ARTICLE
