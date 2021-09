The U.S. IPO market has come back to life in Sep. 2021, and Allvue is set to list on Sep. 29. What’s the forecast for the stock, and should you buy the IPO?. While the number of new listings has increased, companies are also pricing their IPOs above their given range. Several stocks have gained after listing as well, a welcome break—many new listings in 2021 have been weak.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO