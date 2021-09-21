CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 21

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIxyC_0c3JSPTh00
Sep 21, 2021

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 6,352 new cases and 18 newly reported deaths, 16 of them happening this month and one each backdated to August 2021 and December 2020.

Note: The numbers in today's report are higher than usual because it includes three days of combined data (Saturday-Monday).

The state's death toll is 8,011 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 57.5% (4,607) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 19, the state reported that 3,379,128 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,202,712 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 53%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 91%
  • Total population: 61%

57.6% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 681.% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 20, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 791 (up from the 757 reported Monday). Of those hospitalized, 222 people are in intensive care and 569 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 123 ICU, 293 non-ICU
  • Central: 31 ICU, 68 non-ICU
  • Southeast: 27 ICU, 68 non-ICU
  • Northeast: 14 ICU, 33 non-ICU
  • Northwest: 14 ICU, 24 non-ICU
  • South Central: 9 ICU, 55 non-ICU
  • Southwest: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU
  • West Central: 2 ICU, 9 non-ICU

Testing and positivity rates.

The 6,352 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 96,363 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.59%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.58%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,147,772 (up from 12,051,773)
  • People tested: 5,448,427 (up from 5,394,524)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,379,128 (up from 3,372,740)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,202,712 (up from 3,193,314)
  • Positive cases: 690,391 (up from 684,070)
  • Deaths: 8,011 – 456 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,993)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 665,345 (up from 657,953)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

