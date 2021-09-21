CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Fun Halloween Themed ‘Painting with a Treat’ Event in October

By Lisa Lindsey
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab your favorite adult beverage and join the Texarkana Museums System for a Halloween-themed 'Painting with a Treat' class. The fun will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2PM as the Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting with a Treat class. There will even be a Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, who will help you with your creation. He will be instructing the class and giving tips and ideas. The class will take place in the Carriage House at the historic Ace of Clubs house.

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Fall Crafting a Pumpkin Event at Ace of Clubs Carriage House

This a way's off but make plans now to attend the Fall Crafting a Pumpkin event coming up on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Ace of Clubs Carriage House. The event will start at 2 p.m. in the Ace of Clubs Carriage House and you will need to register in advance. Tickets will be $10 for Non-Members and $5 for Members. The Texarkana Museums System will be crafting paper pumpkins out of old books. Pumpkins are a major theme when it comes to Fall and crafting a pumpkin that doesn’t rot is even better.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Exchange Your Favorite Scrumptious Recipes Saturday In Texarkana

The fourth annual 'Recipe Exchange' will take place at the PJ Ahern House on Saturday, September 25 from 1 to 3 PM. Bring the go-to recipes that you would take to a potluck dinner a picnic to share with the community the museum systems will have vintage cookbooks to browse and blank recipe cards for you to fill out for your own recipes or those that you find you just can't live without.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Entertainment
Eagle 106.3

The Texarkana Gig Guide For The Weekend

From the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo" to the smooth country of "Mike Mayberry And The Slowhands", you will find some great music in Texarkana this weekend. Here are the 8 bands you can see in Texarkana. Redbone Magic Brewing Redbone has great food and of course some of the...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Painting With#Carriage House#Ace Of Clubs#The Ace Of Clubs House
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arts Historic District to Receive LED Light Sculptures

The Texas Commission on the Arts met recently to approve the 2022 Cultural District Project grant proposals selected for funding. Among these included the Texarkana Arts and Historic District proposal for phase two of the Courthouse Square Connections Project, for an award of $27,500. This grant award will be used to work with world-renowned artist and light sculptor Bill FitzGibbons to provide LED light sculptures in Downtown Texarkana. Among these light sculptures will include the U.S. Federal Post Office/Courthouse on Stateline, the ArtSpark located on 4th and Main Street, and the iconic sign on the roof of Hotel Grim. Mr. FitzGibbons has created several public art exhibits around the world including at the Alamo Lights, Spirit of San Fernando, and Kinetic Skyline in San Antonio, TX among many others across the United States and overseas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Five Below Texarkana’s Newest Retail Store Now Open

Get ready Texarkana if you've been waiting for Five Below to open its doors, the wait is over. Texarkana's newest hip trendy retail store is now open with their Grand Opening planned for this Saturday. September 25, adjacent to Central Mall between Girlie Girl and Ulta near the new Burlington store.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Longtime Texarkana Pizza Place on Richmond Rd Bites The Dust

Richmond Road has one less pizza restaurant to dine in today, and that's sad. Not sure where to place the blame, pandemic, pizza competition on Richmond Rd, slower business because it's a buffet (which would also be due to the pandemic), can't find employees (another pandemic thing), or what, but I hate to see it happen.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana’s Oldest Restaurant Has Some Unique Items You Need To Try

Do you know what the oldest restaurant is in Texarkana?. Maybe it is Cattlemans on Stateline, maybe TLC, or even Park Place, now 'The Dapper' at Park Place. The oldest restaurant in Texarkana is located just off of Robison and New Boston Road. "Shorty's Donut Shop And Diner" has been around since the 1950s serving the best food for breakfast and lunch. But did you know that they have some special unique items on the menu you need to try?
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Burger Restaurant Closes it’s Doors Permanently

Texarkana burger restaurant "Smoke Point Burgers And More" has closed permanently. The restaurant located at 5309 Stateline was a Texarkana favorite and one of my favorite places. The restaurant's Facebook page had this to say about the restaurant closing. It is bittersweet that we are making this announcement. We have...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

‘Putt For A Purpose’ Saturday At Texarkana Country Club

The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Western Movie ‘The Wilderness Road’ Features Local Man

“The Wilderness Road,” a western thriller telling the story of the Harpes, is set to premiere at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Hope campus on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 pm. What was originally scheduled as a movie premiere only has turned into a benefit event...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy