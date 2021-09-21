CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaching the South Pole During the Heroic Age of Exploration

By Cynthia Smith
loc.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the early 20th century, the British explorers Robert Falcon Scott and Ernest Shackleton, and the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, led expeditions to the South Pole. Roald Amundsen’s polar party was the first to reach the South Pole on December 14th, 1911; five weeks later the polar party led by Robert Falcon Scott was the second. In this post I am sharing early 20th century maps that show the routes and surveys that were taken on expeditions to the South Pole by Scott, Shackleton, and Amundsen.

blogs.loc.gov

Ranulph Fiennes
Roald Amundsen
Ernest Shackleton
