How to apply for rental aid Sonoma County renters can apply for aid online. If you do not have an email address, you can contact 211 for an agent to assist you with the online application. Anyone needing help, in English or Spanish, is encouraged to contact one of the community-based organizations listed on SoCoEmergency.org. All renters can apply for assistance regardless of immigration status. In addition to rent, aid can be used for utilities, moving costs, debts left over from previous rentals and security deposits for those affected by the pandemic.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO