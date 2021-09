CHICAGO (CBS) — A significant step has been made in a man’s fight to get decades of Chicago Police misconduct records released. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, the case is going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court. Attorney Jared Kosoglad only hoped for this opportunity – and now it is official. He got a notice telling him the state Supreme Court agreed to hear his case, and justices will decide if the city should release five decades of police misconduct files. “It means that the Illinois Supreme Court is going to decide this case, and since...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO