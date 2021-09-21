'A sign that things are going to get better' | Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for kids 5-11 years old
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pfizer says its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages five to eleven and will ask for emergency use authorization from the FDA within weeks. The company says its trial data shows that when the more than 2,200 children received one-third of the vaccine dose given to adults, the side effects were minimal and were also similar to adults and older children.www.13newsnow.com
Comments / 0