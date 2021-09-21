CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Defense of R. Kelly: Witnesses testify in favor of embattled singer

By Marty Rosenbaum
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prosecution rested its case in the trial against R. Kelly on Monday as they presented more than 40 witnesses in total. Now, Kelly’s legal team has brought forth two witnesses to testify in favor of the disgraced singer. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out...

Comments / 30

judy van coevering
8d ago

their character witnesses someone who "worked and toured with him" but never had their own music produced and a cop who went criminal...... great character witnesses but I guess the defense scraping the bottom of the barrel

Andrea Wright
8d ago

Let this man go people make up their own minds these ladies been ladies even when they was 14/15 years old so that’s how they got caught up in this situation, trying to be grown.

Jay Johnson
8d ago

1. im sure predators prey in private. 2. all of these witnesses described a well mannered.......P R E D A T O R!

The Independent

Witness testifies that R Kelly performed sex acts on underage Aaliyah

An R Kelly backing dancer has claimed that she witnessed the singer and Aaliyah in a “sexual situation”. During Kelly’s trial on sexual abuse charges, the unnamed woman testified that Aaliyah would have been 14 or 15 at the time. The woman, who was introduced to the court as “Angela”,...
washingtonnewsday.com

R. Kelly’s Trial: R. Kelly Convicted of Racketeering, Faces Decades in Prison

R. Kelly’s Trial: R. Kelly Convicted of Racketeering, Faces Decades in Prison. After resuming deliberations on Monday, the jury in R. Kelly’s trial reached a decision. After six weeks of testimony from the singer’s accusers, former employees, and other witnesses, the jury will reach a decision. Kelly, 54, is accused...
Times Daily

Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Reuters

Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A mixture of relief and disbelief greeted the guilty verdict on Monday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly, the most high-profile musician brought down in the #MeToo era but whose music remains popular on streaming services. Kelly, once one of the...
WDBO Radio

Jury reaches verdict in trial of R. Kelly

A jury reached a verdict Monday afternoon in the racketeering trial of singer R. Kelly. Citing a court spokesman, The New York Times reported the seven men and five women serving on the jury for the trial said they had a verdict just before 3 p.m. The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps...
Aaliyah
R Kelly
thatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Reacts to GUILTY Verdict: “I Will Prove My Innocence”

For many, R. Kelly’s conviction on all 9 counts of racketeering this week was a case of justice being served. However, the disgraced singer is vowing to fight for his freedom – despite facing life in prison. Full story below…. Kelly, who has been convicted for a decades-long scheme to...
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
NBC Chicago

Reactions Pour in After R. Kelly's Conviction in Racketeering Trial

Reaction poured in from attorneys, reporters and public officials Monday after singer R. Kelly was convicted on all nine counts in his federal sex trafficking trial. The singer was convicted Monday after a jury spent nine hours deliberating his fate. Now, with Kelly facing anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, reactions are emerging from all corners of the country.
KOCO

Prosecutors call final witnesses in R. Kelly trial

Prosecutors inched closer on Friday to concluding their case at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial, calling two final witnesses to try to further cement allegations he groomed young victims for unwanted sex in episodes dating to the 1990s. One witness was a former assistant for the R&B singer who echoed...
abc17news.com

R. Kelly behavior mirrors abuse tactics, expert witness says

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are inching closer to concluding their case at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial, calling two final witnesses to try to further cement allegations he groomed young victims for unwanted sex and psychological torment in episodes dating to the 1990s. One witness called Friday was a former Kelly assistant who echoed testimony of other ex-employees describing the control he exerted on everyone around him. The other is an expert witness on abusive relationships who is to return to the witness stand on Monday. She described tactics of abuse that mirror the allegations against him. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.
abc17news.com

Closings begin after R. Kelly declines to testify at trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in the sex trafficking trial of R&B singer R. Kelly. Prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes told jurors Wednesday afternoon that prosecutors had proved that Kelly for years got associates to help him target, groom and exploit girls, boys, and young women for his own sexual gratification. She cited six weeks of testimony from more than 45 witnesses. She said Kelly had surrounded himself with enablers he managed with an iron fist. She said they included assistants, drivers, bodyguards and others. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations. He announced earlier Wednesday he would not testify at the trial.
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & R. Kelly!

CHRIS BROWN SPEAKS OUT ON ABUSE OF HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS: Chris Brown took to Instagram to speak out on the abuse of the Haitian immigrants. Videos of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horses whipping immigrants has gone viral. Brown wrote in his IG Stories, “I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!! All the f*cking billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies.. Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f*cking look at what's going on!! Please!!!??????” According to NBC News, White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the incident, yesterday morning (September 21st), labeling the video of the aforementioned Border Patrol agent, “horrific.” She said,”I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details. I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.”
wrkf.org

'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Producer Reacts To R&B Singer's Guilty Verdict

R&B singer R. Kelly faces the possibility of life in prison after he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Allegations against him have been made for decades, but several investigative reports, including the 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” led prosecutors to take another look. The six-hour-long documentary is considered the most comprehensive look to date of the allegations against Kelly.
abc17news.com

Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as goverment case winds down

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly have played video and audio recordings for the jury they say back up allegations he abused women and girls. Jurors listened to the tapes on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn using headphones. The press and public weren’t allowed to listen in. A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in. The government case could end as early as Friday, with the R&B singer’s lawyers expected to put on their defense next week. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.
