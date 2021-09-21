Grand jury indicts Shakopee man on first-degree murder charges for death of girlfriend America Thayer
A grand jury indicted a Shakopee man last Thursday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend in July. Alexis Saborit, 42, was charged with first-degree murder with intent by a grand jury in Scott County District Court for the death of America Thayer. He also faces an existing charge of second-degree murder with intent from July, according to the Scott County Attorney's Office.www.swnewsmedia.com
Comments / 0