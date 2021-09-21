Seth Green on How His Howard the Duck Voice Has Evolved Since 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and Teases This Week's 'What If...?'

What If…? fans can't get enough of Darcy and Howard the Duck from this week's episode. Having Thor and Jane Foster together again was highly anticipated headed into this adventure, but Kat Dennings and Seth Green stole the show with their characters. Darcy is in her Thor role of helping out Foster as she tries to get to the bottom of the alien disturbance. While Green's feathered party-goer was basically along for a good time. Darcy and Howard get married in Vegas and then bicker like they've known each other for years later in the episode. (If you're a fan of Dennings, you've been on a roll lately with her popping up in WandaVision and then here.) MCU fans usually love some quick character banter. It seems possible that we'll see Howard again before this crop of episodes ends. But, it's a little bit harder to imagine Darcy getting another moment in the spotlight before this season comes to a close. With the fan response here, fans might get to see them together again in Season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO