Seth Green on How His Howard the Duck Voice Has Evolved Since 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and Teases This Week's 'What If...?'
Ever since the final credits scene of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Howard the Duck has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since then, he's been voiced by the unabashedly nerdy Seth Green. Green has played the role for projects including the Guardians animated series and Ultimate Spider-Man, and will make his second Marvel's What If...? appearance as the character in Episode 7, premiering Wednesday.collider.com
Comments / 0