Giants WR Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Sideline Outburst

Golladay (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Even though Golladay went down as a limited participant for the second day in a row, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes that the wideout was much less active in the open portion of practice Thursday compared to Wednesday. Per Leonard, Golladay ran no routes and was standing off to the side for much of what the media observed. Golladay might have upped his activity behind closed doors, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons appears somewhat unsettled nonetheless. The 27-year-old was notably limited to five games in 2020 with the Lions due to a hip injury, though head coach Joe Judge said Thursday that he doesn't believe Golladay's current hip issue is related to the previous one, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.

