CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Sideline Outburst

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay said his frustration during Thursday's game in which he was caught by television cameras screaming at someone on the Giants sideline was simply a matter of being caught in the heat of the moment,. "Division game," he said Monday. "Wanted to leave that spot...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
wmleader.com

I was actually yelling at Jason Garrett

Kenny Golladay said he was yelling at his offensive coordinator — not his quarterback — when NFL Network cameras caught the receiver screaming at the Giants bench in the direction of Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett during Thursday’s loss. And Golladay says it’s out of character. “Pretty much just me...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 3

These three NFL head coaches should be feeling the heat after how Week 3 went for them. Being an NFL head coach means you are bound to get fired at some point, and these three head coaches are well on their way after how the first three weeks of this season have gone for their respective teams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Giants' Joe Judge sees no issue between QB Daniel Jones, WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants suffered a heartbreaking 30-29 last-second divisional loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night and also made headlines when top-tier wide receiver and free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay appeared to have some not-so-kind words for quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline during the game. Giants head...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kenny Golladay reveals truth behind his sideline yelling

Kenny Golladay on Monday addressed the video that went viral of him yelling on the sidelines on Thursday night. The New York Giants wide receiver was shown by TV cameras yelling on the sidelines during his team’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. The belief at the time was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
NBC Washington

Daniel Jones Downplays Sideline Discussion With Kenny Golladay Vs. Washington

Daniel Jones downplays heated discussion with Golladay vs. WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Something was on Giants receiver Kenny Golladay's nerves in the final minutes of his team's loss to the Washington Football Team Thursday night. Following a bad interception by Taylor Heinicke in his own territory, the...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Did Giants Prioritize 'Right' WR When Signing Kenny Golladay?

Kadarius Toney isn’t the only New York Giants receiver starting to show frustration with his lack of gameday usage. Kenny Golladay, otherwise known as New York’s $72 million man, appeared to get into a shouting match with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the sidelines during Thursday night’s primetime game against the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Downplays Video of Kenny Golladay Appearing to Yell at Giants QB

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay appeared to be yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback downplayed the interaction. "I think he was frustrated at the situation," Jones told reporters. "I don't think it was to me...
NFL
On3.com

Giants' Kenny Golladay reveals target of anger not Daniel Jones

The Giants are off to an 0-2 start, so tensions are certainly running high in New York. During Thursday night’s 30-29 loss in Washington, it appeared Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was taking his frustrations out and yelling at his quarterback, Daniel Jones, on the sideline. On Monday, Golladay corrected...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#New York Giants#Division#Shep Lrb
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Gets in limited practice

Golladay (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Even though Golladay went down as a limited participant for the second day in a row, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes that the wideout was much less active in the open portion of practice Thursday compared to Wednesday. Per Leonard, Golladay ran no routes and was standing off to the side for much of what the media observed. Golladay might have upped his activity behind closed doors, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons appears somewhat unsettled nonetheless. The 27-year-old was notably limited to five games in 2020 with the Lions due to a hip injury, though head coach Joe Judge said Thursday that he doesn't believe Golladay's current hip issue is related to the previous one, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.
NFL
audacy.com

Jason Garrett downplays sideline incident with Kenny Golladay: 'I love the guy'

Kenny Golladay initially appeared to be yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones on the sidelines during the Giants’ deflating 30-29 loss to Washington last week, but it was later revealed that the wide receiver was having a heated exchange with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Golladay downplayed the exchange after the loss,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants injury report: Evan Engram, Kenny Golladay limited

The New York Giants returned to practice ahead of a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, and all eyes were on tight end Evan Engram (calf). Although head coach Joe Judge indicated Engram would only work with trainers on the side, the tight end participated during the portion of practice open to the media. And he looked good.
NFL
abc7ny.com

New York Giants' Daniel Jones - Kenny Golladay frustrated, but they'll work through it

LANDOVER, Md. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones downplayed what appeared to be a heated discussion with wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, saying that Golladay was simply "frustrated." Golladay, who had three catches for 38...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Daniel Jones addresses Kenny Golladay yelling at him on sidelines

Kenny Golladay was seen yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during the New York Giants’ 30-29 loss to Washington, and Jones is downplaying the situation. Golladay was shown yelling at Jones late in the game, while Jones said something back. The Giants got an interception with just a few...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Listed as questionable

Golladay (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Golladay managed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and then ran routes Friday morning. That doesn't automatically mean he'll play, but it does appear there's a chance for Daniel Jones to have his full complement of pass catchers for the first time this season. RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kadarius Toney were removed from the final injury report, while TE Evan Engram (calf) is tentatively on track to return and Golladay's hip injury doesn't seem serious. If Golladay does end up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Giants would look to some combination of Toney, Darius Slayton and Collin Johnson to pick up the missing snaps.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy