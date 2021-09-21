CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is About Far More Than Who Made Tony Soprano | Review

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) laments in the pilot of The Sopranos. In the show’s first season, you can see how nostalgia for a time that never existed consumes Tony and his fellow characters. They’ve mythologized the past to bemoan their present and justify their sins. His mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) frequently bemoans how Tony’s late father “was a saint”, crafting a figure that Tony can never hope to live up to. The prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is a sneering title, sarcastic at the notion that any of these men were “saints.” If you approach the film simply through the eyes of young Tony Soprano, you’ll likely be disappointed, because that’s not the film that creator and co-writer David Chase set out to make here. Instead, he has crafted a film that gets to the heart of American myth and the sins we allow ourselves to perpetuate out of greed, lust, envy, and pride, but all under the cover that somehow these can be justified whether it’s through good deeds or simple restitution. Like The Sorpanos, we see boys playing at being men with horrific consequences. The Many Saints of Newark is much bigger than a Tony Soprano origin story, and it’s all the richer for it.

The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
/Film

The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.
CBS DFW

‘I Thought A Lot About Who Would Create Christopher Moltisanti’: Gabriella Piazza On ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ & ‘The Sopranos’

(CBS Local)– Sopranos fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally coming this week. The young versions of Tony Soprano, Paulie Walnuts, Livia Soprano, Silvio Dante and Junior Soprano are all back in the new movie “The Many Saints of Newark.” The film from the creator of “The Sopranos” David Chase takes a look at the formative years of Tony in Newark, New Jersey during the 1960s.
IndieWire

Michael Gandolfini Is Ready to Play Tony Soprano Again, but Probably Just One More Time

According to “The Many Saints of Newark” director Alan Taylor, screenwriter and “The Sopranos” creator David Chase has hinted about keeping the door open for a sequel or follow-up project. If it happens, Michael Gandolfini is more than ready to return as young Tony Soprano. “Many Saints” takes place during Tony’s childhood and high school years, which is why Gandolfini is so eager to see the character through his twenties. But that’s all the Tony Soprano the actor wants. Gandolfini wants to reprise Tony, but probably just one more time and that’s it. “This is such an incredible character and incredible...
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007). Will...
The Independent

Don't Stop Believing: David Chase returns to 'The Sopranos'

Destiny hangs over the characters of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” but none more so than its creator. David Chase revolutionized television with his monumental mob opera led by James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano ushering in a new era of ambition on the small screen. But what Chase has really always wanted to do is make movies.“That was my whole goal. It’s been that way my whole life,” says Chase, who nevertheless spent his career in TV (“The Rockford Files,” “I’ll Fly Away”) before creating “The Sopranos.” “Film, cinema. Film, cinema.” “There’s something about TV that...
Collider

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Director Alan Taylor on What It’s Really Like Working With 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Behind-the-Scenes

With The Many Saints of Newark arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently spoke to director Alan Taylor about helming the highly anticipated prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the interview, Taylor talked about the challenge of trying to balance all the storylines, what it’s really like working with Sopranos creator David Chase behind the scenes, how editing during COVID helped the film, and more.
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
Collider

Every Warren Beatty-Directed Film Ranked From Worst to Best

Warren Beatty is one of the greatest movie stars of the New Hollywood generation. First breaking out with a debut role in Elia Kazan’s romantic drama Splendor in the Grass, Beatty became the face of a generation with his lead performance in Bonnie and Clyde. The subversive crime thriller was a tipping point in modern cinema that predated the American New Wave, a movement Beatty would play a major part in. His noted work during the era included Shampoo, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and The Parallax View.
