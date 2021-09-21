CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Wars: Visions' Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Has Never Been This Exciting

By Rafael Motamayor
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars has always borrowed from Japanese cinema, whether it's Akira Kurosawa's movies influencing the original trilogy or Akira influencing Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars, or The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Resistance taking cues from Japanese animation. Now, the franchise comes full circle with Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology that gets at the essence of what makes Star Wars special with bonkers, exciting, kinetic animation that celebrates the galaxy far, far away, comments on it, and reinterprets it with its own mythos and wildly different visual style. This is a show that feels long overdue, and ripe for many, many repeated viewings and future seasons.

mymodernmet.com

Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Turkish artist Naci Caba creates fantastical artworks based on science fiction. Some of his most popular pieces are his original Star Wars-themed oil paintings, which take fan art to a whole new level. From X-wing starfighters whizzing through the atmosphere to views of the imposing Death Star looming above the horizon, his epic canvases are sure to delight any die-hard devotee.
DESIGN
tvinsider.com

10 New ‘Star Wars’ Heroes & Villains You Should Be Excited to Meet in ‘Visions’ (PHOTOS)

Star Wars: Visions is arriving on Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to further extend the Star Wars universe with the addition of new characters to the galaxy. The Lucasfilm-produced TV series is an animated anthology of nine short films from various Japanese animation studios. These brand-new creative perspectives will offer a look at Star Wars through the eyes of anime creators. StarWars.com has released new details about a number of the heroes and villains being introduced.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Spoiler Review – ‘Star Wars Visions’ Reimagines The Galaxy

This week Star Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 22. Star Wars Visions is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in the way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.
COMICS
VentureBeat

Guardians of the Galaxy is good, cheap fun so far

Square Enix’s Marvel games exist in a strange place between the movies and the comics. That was true of Marvel’s Avengers, and it’s even more obvious in its Guardians of the Galaxy game from developer Eidos. This game draws obvious linear inspiration from the James Gunn films. But like with Avengers, the characters do not look like their movie-star counterparts. That ends up making this adventure, which I played for more than an hour over the streaming service Parsec, feel a bit like the cheap movie-licensed games that were common on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation. But it’s also kinda nice to get one of those again.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

As entertainment franchises expand out of live-action movies to include animated series, there is none that do it as well as Star Wars. From Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the most recent Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans have fallen in love with the animated shows just as much as they did with the movies. Now, the galaxy far far away is exploring a brand new animation format and style with its latest release, Star Wars: Visions.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions Review: A Dazzling Anime Anthology

The galaxy far, far away returns in a dazzling anthology that opens exciting new frontiers in a beloved universe. Star Wars: Visions is a collection of nine anime short films from seven Japanese studios. They take place in different time periods with mostly new characters, but a few familiar faces do pop up. The shorts tackle themes of fighting oppression, light versus dark, sibling rivalries, and the corruption of power. The battle between the Jedi and Sith lies at the heart of each vignette. Where lightsabers clash ferociously and those strongest in the Force reign supreme.
COMICS
wmleader.com

Star Wars: Visions review: Proof Star Wars doesn’t need Luke Skywalker

Star Wars: Visions, the first original anime series on Disney Plus, brings the Star Wars franchise full circle through the medium of Japanese animation. For a series whose origins were so heavily informed by George Lucas’ love of Akira Kurosawa and jidaigeki (“period drama”) films, the idea of a Star Wars anime anthology feels about as natural as the Force itself.
COMICS
screenanarchy.com

Review: STAR WARS: VISIONS, Undeniably Cool, Undeniably Awesome

All nine episodes begin streaming on Disney + Wednesday, September 22. George Lucas drew from many sources of inspiration when he sat down to write his own version of a space opera in the 1970s, including the films of Kurosawa Akira. Now the children of his children have drawn upon the Star Wars films to make their own version(s) of Star Wars, nine times over.
MOVIES
Inverse

Star Wars: Visions

Before we go any further, the question needs to be addressed: does Visions count as Star Wars canon alongside movies like A New Hope and shows like The Mandalorian? In an interview, Visions executive producer James Waugh — who also serves as Lucasfilm’s vice president of franchise content and strategy — tells Inverse the answer is slightly more nuanced than you might think. Is Star Wars: Visions canon? Not yet, but maybe one day it will be.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Star Wars: Visions episodes broken down by Stars, Wars, and Visions

We take our animated anthology titles very literally here at The Madison Leader Gazette. In the grand tradition of our Love, Death, & Robots analysis pieces that break down Netflix’s animated anthology series by the amount of love, death, and robots each one contains, we’re setting out to break down Disney Plus’ Star Wars anime anthology Star Wars: Visions by considering how many stars, wars, and visions they contain.
COMICS
Eyewitness News

'Star Wars: Visions' brings George Lucas' galaxy full circle in striking anime shorts

George Lucas freely discussed how director Akira Kurosawa's 1958 samurai classic "The Hidden Fortress" served as inspiration for "Star Wars," so seeing Japanese anime turned loose on the franchise nicely brings the relationship full circle. "Star Wars: Visions" consists of nine stand-alone shorts, with the best providing a fascinating wedding of that far-away galaxy to imagery and themes rooted in Kurosawa's films.
COMICS
Den of Geek

Star Wars Visions Review: A Stunning Anime Reinterpretation of the Saga

Let’s get this out of the way: Star Wars: Visions is wonderful, a pleasure to watch from start to finish, even if it does tend to lean on the same subject matter from one anime short film to the next. But Visions‘ over-reliance on Jedi stories is more than fair. After all, George Lucas heavily borrowed from real samurai history and traditions for his laser sword-brandishing space wizards. It’s only right that the seven Japanese animation studios assembled to bring Visions to life should get a chance to reinterpret Jedi lore now.
COMICS
MONTCO.Today

In a Galaxy Far Away….a King of Prussia Father and Son Launch a Star Wars YouTube Series, Podcast

King of Prussia father and son duo Kerwin and Keith Yarde launched the podcast “Father and Son: A Star Wars Podcast,” during the pandemic. King of Prussia father and son duo Kerwin and Keith Yarde have turned their love for all things Star Wars into a successful YouTube series and podcast “Father and Son: A Star Wars Podcast,” writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
wegotthiscovered.com

One Of Star Wars: Visions’ Coolest Scenes Has Upset Fans

Star Wars: Visions was awesome. The philosophy behind the Disney Plus animated anthology seems to have been to give Star Wars to some of the greatest anime studios in the world and tell them to go nuts with it. The results range from goofy comedy to high-octane action, with a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
TV & VIDEOS
fsunews.com

Galaxies collide as Star Wars releases anime-inspired ‘Visions’

Star Wars fans have had to be patient in recent times with “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” representing the only media in the universe they love to come out since the end of “The Mandalorian” in late 2020. However, their patience has finally been rewarded with the new “Star Wars: Visions Disney+ series," which dropped Sept. 22.
COMICS
Collider

‘Evil Dead’ Groovy Collection Box Set Includes First Two Movies and the Complete ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

It's once again time to get groovy as Lionsgate has revealed that a brand new box set for Bruce Cambell's cult classic series The Evil Dead will be arriving on November 16. The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will consist of both The Evil Dead and The Evil Dead II, as well as all three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. The set will bring the original two films into 4K Ultra and Blu-ray in a bundle so stuffed full of horrors that it might give the Necronomicon a run for its money. Unfortunately, Army of Darkness is not included in the box set, so there will be no appearance of a particular Boomstick.
MOVIES

