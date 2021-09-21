'Star Wars: Visions' Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Has Never Been This Exciting
Star Wars has always borrowed from Japanese cinema, whether it's Akira Kurosawa's movies influencing the original trilogy or Akira influencing Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars, or The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Resistance taking cues from Japanese animation. Now, the franchise comes full circle with Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology that gets at the essence of what makes Star Wars special with bonkers, exciting, kinetic animation that celebrates the galaxy far, far away, comments on it, and reinterprets it with its own mythos and wildly different visual style. This is a show that feels long overdue, and ripe for many, many repeated viewings and future seasons.collider.com
