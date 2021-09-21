Margaret Marie Trinko
Margaret Marie Trinko, age 93, of Minocqua, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 1, 1927 in Eisenstein, WI, the daughter of Karl and Rosa Zipperer (nee Miesbauer). Margaret was a teacher in northern Wisconsin for 40 years, teaching in the elementary grades in Eisenstein, Park Falls, and Lac du Flambeau for 6 years, and then for 34 years in the Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Elementary School.www.apg-wi.com
Comments / 0