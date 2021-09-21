CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Beauty Industry Is Going All-In on Climate Action

By Ama Kwarteng
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Tuesday September 21st, over 100 beauty brands will go dark on social media in order to encourage their followers to call their Congressional representatives in support of specific climate change policies. Spearheaded by the president of Versed Skincare, Melanie Bender, CodeRed4Climate is a call to action that includes brands like Versed, Uoma Beauty, and Youth to the People, reaching around 50 million people on social media.

