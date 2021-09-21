Nine Minor 'Star Wars' Characters Who Deserve A Major Comeback

Star Wars has no shortage of famous heroes and villains ranging from Luke Skywalker to Rey to Palpatine, and everyone in between. But for many die-hard fans of this series, it’s always been the background characters of Star Wars that have always been the most enjoyable. This franchise has always been committed to depicting a galaxy far, far away that’s bustling with activity beyond what’s going on with our protagonists. This means that your average scene in a Star Wars movie or TV show is bound to be packed with aliens with cool designs, hovering on the edges of the frame, just there chilling.