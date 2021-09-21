CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Younger NJ Kids Be Able to Get a COVID Vaccine?

By David Matthau
wpgtalkradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany New Jersey parents continue to voice concerns about having their children back in school, especially because kids under the age of 12 are still not able to get a COVID vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna have expanded the size of their clinical trials to try and speed up the approval...

wpgtalkradio.com

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Entrepreneur

Pfizer Says its COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe and Likely to Work In Younger Children, and it's Planning to Ask for Permission to Use it In Kids as Young as 5

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was safe and generated a promising immune response in a trial in kids ages five to 11, the drugmakers said Monday in a press release. Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration and international drugs regulators "as soon as possible." That could make their COVID-19 shot the first authorized for younger children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Children might be able to get vaccinated soon

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors in southern Kentucky are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated once the shot is approved for younger ages. Kids between the ages of five and 11 currently cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine, but when they are able, health professionals think it will be a good idea for them to get the shot.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
cnycentral.com

Upstate doctor: Kids 5-11 could get COVID vaccine by Christmas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is another big step in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccines works in children ages 5 to 11, and it will seek emergency use approval from the FDA for this age group soon. Pfizer says the data collected shows the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID Vaccine For Younger Kids ‘Would Be Absolute Relief’ For Families With Immunocompromised Members

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids between 5 and 11 years old may soon have the option to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For some Minnesota kids, the lack of protection has meant extreme isolation for more than a year. For the Moskowitz family of Eden Prairie, it’s been 18 months of keeping their distance from the outside world — which is especially tough for 9-year-old Cameron. “He is constantly on the go. He does not sit still. Keeping him home is really hard, he wants to be out,” mom Stacy Moskowitz said. But Cameron, who was born at 26 weeks and has cerebral palsy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

