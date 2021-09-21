CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County Legislators Release Report, Recommendations For How To Counter Blight

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Albany County Legislature task force has released a new report examining how to return blighted property to functional, productive use. The Albany County Blight to Betterment Task Force consisting of legislators, staff and community stakeholders convened in June 2020 with the hope that new home buyers would be able to purchase blighted properties and get them back into productive use. But the committee identified several barriers facing prospective owners who often are unaware of assistance available to them.

