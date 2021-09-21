New images released of suspect from July bank robbery

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery Thursday and a reward has been offered in the case. Around 9:50 a.m., the suspect entered the Westamerica Bank branch on Guerneville Road. Police said the suspect demanded money with a note and claimed he was armed, but a firearm was not seen. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, police said. Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is described as a male in his late 30s to early 40s about 5’6″ tall with a medium build. The suspect was seen wearing a gray Hurley brand baseball cap, a checkered face mask and a gray / blue long sleeve shirt. Surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing the Westamerica Bank branch on Guerneville Road on September 23, 2021. (Santa Rosa Police Department) The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to submit tips by visiting http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or by calling the police department’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO