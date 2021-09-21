CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New images released of suspect from July bank robbery

WAPT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new photos have been revealed from a bank robbery in July. On July 9, a male robbed the Regions Bank on State Street. According to investigators, the man entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. Investigators said the robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot to Lorenz Boulevard.

www.wapt.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
