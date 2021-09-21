CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

7 Philadelphia Area Schools Recognized As National Blue Ribbon Schools

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven schools in the Philadelphia region are among the 13 Pennsylvania schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by the U.S. Secretary of Education. Katie Johnston reports.

CBS Philly

FEMA Recovery Center Opens In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A FEMA Recovery Center has opened in Philadelphia. The center will help people whose homes and personal property was damaged by Ida. The recovery center is located at 7219 Ridge Avenue in Upper Roxborough. The center is open from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alissa Rose

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is the biggest city in Pennsylvania. If you're looking for world-class entertainment, lots of restaurants, and every other thing that a booming metropolis has to offer, Philadelphia is a perfect choice. However, being the second-largest city on the entire East Coast and the fifth biggest city in America, you can be sure that there will be a considerable amount of crime and dangerous areas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

‘Extremely Frustrating’: Not All School Districts Implementing COVID Test & Stay Program

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Students are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. To alleviate some of the stress at the start of the school year, the state implemented a protocol called Test and Stay which allows unvaccinated students to stay in school if they are close contacts but asymptomatic. However, the students are required to take a COVID test every day in school. But some school districts have yet to implement the program. Morgan Brinker is a mother of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school in the Hubbardston and Gardner school system....
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Parents Want More School COVID Protocols As Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents are sharing concerns Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools. The Minnesota Department of Health has been tracking the spike since kids started going back several weeks ago. The hundreds of cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including going to distance learning. Some parents say the issue of mask or no mask is causing bullying concerns on both sides of the issue. Parents WCCO spoke with want some sort of protocol about what they should do if their child is exposed, and if there is a required quarantine period. What we do...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Nearly 26,000 Kids Sit On Child Care Waitlists Across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than $600 million is now available to help improve child care in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf is using $655 million from the American Rescue Plan to try to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. “This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and non-profit organizations sure up their finances,” said Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services Meg Snead Nearly 7,000 child care providers across the state can apply for funding to help keep their doors open. It is money that is more than needed, according to Emily Neff, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

State Steps In To Make Sure School Buses Are Running In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — School buses will be rolling Thursday in Huntington, as Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in to help. On Wednesday, the district announced its bus provider, Huntington Coach, planned to cut dozens of routes Thursday and would no longer operate school buses as of next Friday. The company blamed a nationwide shortage of bus drivers. The news left parents and district officials stunned. “We have been working with them for 62 years. We expect more than less than 36 hours notice,” Huntington School District Superintendent Jim Polansky told CBS2. “I think it’s horrible, and I think they had to know. They probably should have let the district know sooner,” said parent Kelly Peters. State Sen. Jim Gaughran’s office told CBS2 he is working with the governor to ensure there will be no service disruptions. They’re pulling drivers from a state contingency pool to help operate the buses Thursday and Friday.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Governor Wolf announces Pennsylvania has hit COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

Dauphin County, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday that 85 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. “Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Project HOME Opens Peg’s Place, A Residence In North Philadelphia For Those Who Need Recovery Services

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Project HOME has opened a new residence in the city. Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders marked the opening of Peg’s Place in North Philadelphia. The residence provides 40 apartments, both to men and women, and has resources for those who need recovery services and help with employment. Some of the first residents have already moved in. “When I turned the key to open the door to my new home, I fell on my knees and cried, thank you, God,” one resident said. “The joy in your story has lifted this entire room,” Sister Mary Scullion, the co-founder and executive director of Project HOME, said. “And you’re a real witness to what is possible when we can work together.” Scullion said a home is fundamental to provide equal opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Kensington’s Recovery Plan

On the morning of August 18, underneath the El stop at Kensington and Allegheny avenues, a train rattles by overhead as a man in basketball shorts crosses the street before lurching to a stop. His eyes close. Horns start honking. And when the traffic light turns green, he’s still there, a man now yelling from a Mack truck at him to “get out of the road.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Politics
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Light Accepting Applications For Community Impact Grants

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light is accepting applications for the next round of Community Impact Grants. The program gives up to $10,000 to non-profits in Allegheny and Beaver counties. So far, 22 organizations have gotten grants and used the money for things like green spaces, public art installations and energy efficient upgrades. Qualified organizations can apply online. To do so, click here.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Amazing’: New Minnesota Grant Helps Foster Care Youth Pay For College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dreaming big is getting easier for foster youth in Minnesota thanks to a new law taking effect next year. Recently, the Fostering Independence Higher Education grant program passed in the State Legislature. It includes almost $3.8 million to help those in the foster care system pay extra costs associated with schooling. Those costs can include college tuition, books, room and board. Those eligible must be foster children between the ages of 13 to 26. They also must be Minnesota residents currently or previously in foster care within the state. Recipients must be accepted into or attending eligible institutions in Minnesota as well. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Philly

South Jersey Boy Battling Cancer Becomes Honorary Sergeant For Washington Township Police

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey 12-year-old who is battling cancer had his wish come true Monday, thanks to the Washington Township Police Department. Jackson Abner is now living out his dream of becoming a policer officer. “I feel happy,” he told CBS3. The department swore him in as an honorary sergeant, complete with a custom-made uniform. For Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik, it was an easy decision to hire Jackson. “Jackson’s been going through some hard times,” Chief Patrick Gurcsik said, adding, “It’s an honor to be able to make him an honorary officer, the first ever in Washington Township.” The Wigs & Wishes...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

PennEnvironment Study: Tested Waterways In Pennsylvania Contaminated With Microplastics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plastic bags are everywhere, including our homes and stores. The deputy director of PennEnvironment said they are also in our water and on our streets. The organization tested 53 popular waterways in the state, including Pittsburgh’s three rivers, and found the waterways are contaminated with microplastics, which are pieces of plastic smaller than a grain of rice. “Often, these tiny pieces of plastic contain chemicals linked to cancer and hormone disruption,” said deputy director Ashleigh Deemer. “They can be in our drinking water sources and they can be taken up by fish and later consumed by us.” Deemer said people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
inquirer.com

Only a third of Philly city employees and half of Pa. state health workers have reported being vaccinated

Most city and state employees who were asked to get vaccinated against the coronavirus have not yet reported doing so, according to numbers released this week. Only 31% of Philadelphia city employees have provided proof of vaccination as of this week, according to the city, though all were told to be immunized against the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or begin double-masking at work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Community Policy