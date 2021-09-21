Game of Thrones Mountain Actor Thor Bjornsson Obliterates Opponent in Boxing Match
Hafthor Bjornsson of Game of Thrones fame nearly knocked his opponent's block off in his latest boxing match. Over the weekend, Bjornsson --- best known for playing Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on Game of Thrones --- competed against Devon Larratt at CoreSports' Fight Night 3. In the fight, which you can watch below, the Mountain actor dominated Larratt to the point where the ref had to call the match in the first round.movieweb.com
