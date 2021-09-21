CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins sells up for £125million to focus on music

By Sam Barker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf2oK_0c3JElah00

Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins has sold the business for over £125million - and says he will now focus on the music industry and running for London mayor.

Mullins has just sold Pimlico Plumbers to US home services Neighborly for between £125million and £145million, according to sources close to the deal.

Speaking to The Mirror, Mullins said: "It was a big decision to make, to step away completely. I've spent a lifetime at Pimlico. But I've handed it over to good people. Neighbourly has the same work ethic as myself, and the have the financial backing.

"I'm also over the moon that my son Scott remains as chief executive."

What do you think of the deal? Let us know in the comments below

He added: "I've had a lot of stick from people on Twitter over the years, talking about how I look and how I speak, and about the Brexit thing.

"All I can say to those sad little people is: I've got over £100million for that business, so who's laughing now?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFtI8_0c3JElah00
Charlie Mullins has been one of the fiercest opposers of Brexit in the business world ( Image: PA)

Mullins is one of the most high-profile opposers of Brexit, and once told The Mirror he would do “anything that can help delay or stop Brexit".

Pimlico Plumbers was founded by Mullins in 1979 as just himself and a bag of tools, but has grown to employ 440 people and turn over £43.27million in the year to May 31 2020.

It completes more than 100,000 plumbing and other service jobs to London homeowners and businesses each year.

Mullins said he would now focus on several ventures, including the music industry.

He said: "I'm stating to get interested in the music industry, that's going extremely well. One act I help, Rara, has a single out called 'Biker Boy' in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZCdK_0c3JElah00
Mullins said he had offers for Pimlico Plumbers from all over the world ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"She's so good, she's going to be the next Amy Winehouse.

"I don't know anything about music but I've got a decent business brain, and I'm acting as a business advisor."

He added that he has some property ventures in Spain, and is speaking to a Spanish lawyer to get citizenship so he can spend more time in Marbella.

He also has plans to rekindle his 2018 bid to run for mayor of London, currently held by Sadiq Khan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPp40_0c3JElah00
Charlie Mullins founded Pimlico Plumbers in 1979 as himself, a van and some tools ( Image: PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkLch_0c3JElah00

"The London mayor thing, I couldn't focus on it too much before because of Pimlico," he said.

"One of the reasons is that people would have said it was for the benefit of Pimlico. But that's on the cards for when they chuck the geezer out or he steps down.

"The one thing I'm not going to do is retire. And one thing's for sure - I won't be unblocking any more toilets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27F81V_0c3JElah00
Mullins is known for his love of expensive cars ( Image: PA)

Mullins added that he is also looking forward to Pimlico Plumber's December party, partly held to thank the firm's apprentices.

In June Pimlico Plumbers introduced a ‘no jab, no job’ policy, four months after announcing it was being drafted into all new contracts.

The company started issuing job adverts with the clause “Covid-19 vaccination required”.

It was the first time the company has listed the controversial new policy on internal vacancies.

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

Luxury Penthouse in London’s Battersea Power Station Seeks $21.5 Million (Pig Balloon Not Included)

Click here to read the full article. What happens when a beautiful, iconic building in a city center has outlived its original use? It gets made into trendy and expensive condominiums, of course! Such is the fate of Battersea Power Station in London. For years after its decommissioning as power station in 1983, its fate was uncertain, including possible demolition. Fortunately, a group of investors came to its rescue in 2012, redeveloping the building and its 43 acres in South London to be mixed residential, office, and retail use. In addition, the London Underground was extended to create two new...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Pimlico Plumbers sold to US firm Neighborly

Pimlico Plumbers has been sold to US home services group Neighborly. The deal will see founder Charlie Mullins offload his 90% stake in the group and is expected to be worth between £125m and £145m, according to the Financial Times. The entrepreneur's son, Scott Mullins, will retain a stake of...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Side-Eyeing Chloe NFT Sells for $75K to 3F Music

An NFT of a two-year-old girl has sold for $75k. It was picked up by 3F Music, a collector of high-value NFTs. The family doesn't plan to convert the ETH to cash straight away. 3F Music has snapped up another meme NFT. The latest meme to make its way to...
MUSIC
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Amy Winehouse
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Pimlico Plumbers#Mayor Of London#Spanish
Indy100

Katie Price pleads guilty over crash as family post ‘concerned and worried’ message on her Instagram

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home.The former glamour model, 43, was charged following the collision which took place on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Sussex, on Tuesday morning.Price appeared in the dock at today before two magistrates wearing a pink jumper, where the court heard she told police she had taken drugs before the crash. She was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”, the court was told. A drugs wipe also gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

BBC Swoops on ‘Marie Antoinette’ From ‘The Favourite’ Writer Deborah Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. broadcaster BBC Two has pre-bought historical drama “Marie Antoinette,” created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”). The eight-part series tells the story of the modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (“Ku’damm 63”), who was barely 14 years old when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. Growing from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court under pressure to continue the Bourbon line, to a fashion icon, she fought rumors undermining her reputation. Produced by Banijay Studios France, Capa Drama and Les Gens, the acquisition marks the first international deal for the...
TV SERIES
newschain

Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Norwegians go wild after government ends 561 days of lockdown with less than 24 hours' notice: Celebrations in the streets, mass brawls and revellers pass out in nightclub queues

Norway has lifted all lockdown restrictions with less than 24 hours notice, sparking rowdy celebrations, with mass brawls and revellers passing out in nightclub queues after 561 days of restrictions came to an end. The Norwegian government abruptly announced on Friday it was going to lift the remaining social distancing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

Daniel Craig Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die" walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie's world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles Prince William and their spouses.The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic. Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the...
WORLD
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy