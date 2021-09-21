Stars announce 2021-22 regular season broadcast schedule
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, in conjunction with Bally Sports Southwest Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Simpson, and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett announced the club's 2021-22 regular-season broadcast schedule. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast with 71 of the team's 82 contests airing locally in high-definition on Bally Sports Southwest, 24 of which are scheduled to air on Bally Sports Southwest PLUS.www.nhl.com
