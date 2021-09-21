CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 years later: How David Vetter, who lived in bubble, changed medicine

fox26houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks what would have been David Vetter's 50th birthday. He became known as the "Bubble Boy" after being born with severe combined immunodeficiency, or SCID, meaning his immune system didn't work at all. Within seconds, doctors at Texas Children's Hospital here in Houston placed him in a plastic isolator bubble, where he would stay until his death at the young age of 12. But his legacy lives on thanks to breakthrough technology, and David's own blood cells. Kids with the same disease can now live normal lives.

