Actor Matthew McConaughey Leads Gov. Abbott In Texas Poll

Actor Matthew McConaughey is leading Gov. Greg Abbott in the Texas poll currently. According to Yahoo!, Abbott’s approval rating as governor has dropped to 45 percent following the controversial ban on most abortions in the state of Texas. While it’s still far too early to tell, the actor is leading in the hypothetical polls currently, which could mean a potential win for him in the future election.

In addition, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.), who ran against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) for a spot in the upper chamber cut a previous 12-point head-to-head deficit against Abbott down to five in the hypothetical poll.

McConaughey leads in hypothetical Texas poll – what will happen?

FRIEDKIN UNCUT, Matthew McConaughey, 2018. © AMBI / Courtesy Everett Collection

The poll in question, ran by The Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler, was conducted between September 7th and 14th, polling 1,148 registered voters. McConaughey has been entertaining the idea of running for governor of Texas for a while now. And, back in March 2020, Gov. Abbott had a 59 percent approval rating, so it’s dropped a substantial amount. Even though he still has staunch support from conservatives in Texas, it’s also led to more opposition.

Greg Abbott / Wikimedia Commons

Texas residents who oppose Abbott focus mostly on his stances on issues like abortions, masks, voting, guns, the border policy, and critical race theory. McConaughey has been mostly quiet on his political stances, but time will tell what happens from here, specifically on the campaign trail.