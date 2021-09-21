'The Many Saints of Newark' Review: The Prequel to 'The Sopranos' Is a Pretty Good Yarn, but It Doesn't Explain Tony Soprano

In its heyday, there was an ad campaign for “The Sopranos” that played, in an obvious but irresistible way, off the word “family.” The show was about Tony Soprano and his tempestuous suburban family, and it was also, of course, about that other family: the Mafia. When it comes to television, though, there is always an additional meaning to family. For anyone addicted to a drama or comedy series — it doesn’t matter if it’s about Jersey Mob soldiers, lowly office workers, or astrophysicist geeks — the regulars on the show come to seem like a family, and they become your family.