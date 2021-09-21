CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bryan Danielson Explains Why AEW Didn’t Use ‘The Final Countdown’ for His Entrance Theme, Why AEW’s Younger Talent Is the Future

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller recently interviewed AEW’s Bryan Danielson ahead of his in-ring debut tomorrow night against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He discussed not bringing back Europe’s “The Final Countdown” as his entrance theme when he signed with AEW, along with his thoughts on the younger talent on AEW’s roster. Below are some highlights:

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says It’d Be Awesome To Form Team With CM Punk In AEW

Bryan Danielson established himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time thanks to his incredible in-ring prowess and competing in various promotions all around the world. Danielson’s debut in AEW remains one of the most memorable in the company so far. Danielson wasn’t the only high-profile signing...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Sammy Guevara
Fightful

Former WWE Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away At 46

The wrestling world lost another one of its Brethren today as Ryan Sakoda passed away at the age of 46 years old. A part of WWE ruthless aggression era, Ryan Sakoda is best known for being one of Tajiri’s Yakuza-style henchmen. This pairing was known as Kyo Dai, and he was paired with Jimmy Wang Yang who at the time was known as Akio.
WWE
ComicBook

Kenny Omega Accepts Bryan Danielson's Challenge for an AEW Dream Match

Bryan Danielson appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite and officially called out AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to a dream match. Danielson arrived in the company back at All Out, then nearly locked Omega in a Yes Lock on last week's Dynamite before the rest of The Elite made the save. This time Danielson was interrupted by Omega and Don Callis, the latter of whom did most of the talking. Danielson finally got Omega's attention by pointing out that he wasn't "The Best Bout Machine" anymore, prompting the world champion to accept Danielson's challenge.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reveal their WWE Draft 2021

WWE Draft 2021 is just a few days away. Taking place over two nights, the entire roster of both the main roster brands will be refreshed and new feuds will kick-off. This year, several NXT Superstars are also expected to be a part of the WWE Draft. The WWE Universe is really excited for the draft as they never know which brand their favorite Superstars will be moving too.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Countdown#Combat#Bleacher Report#Mjf
ewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says Fans Will Be Surprised By His Character Change In AEW

Bryan Danielson made a name for himself all over the world, including promotions such as Ring Of Honor where he was regarded as one of the best in the promotion’s history. Danielson’s debut in AEW is considered one of the most impactful debuts in recent memory as well. Danielson had...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Bryan Danielson's first match in AEW has been announced

The last sensational shot fired by the All Elite Wrestling was undoubtedly the one that saw the ex-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan make his debut in the All Out rings, under the name of Bryan Danielson that was his old name during his time in the indie rings, after the other sensational debut of Adam Cole, alongside champion Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson & More Booked For AEW Grand Slam

AEW is set to present Grand Slam next week in Queens, New York. That massive event at Arthur Ashe Stadium will feature several matches, and Britt Baker is also putting her title on the line. The dream match of Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson will finally happen as well. The Superkliq is also getting back together for Rampage. Click here for the full lineup for AEW Rampage next week.
WWE
Gamespot

AEW's Kenny Omega And Bryan Danielson Have Fought Before, And It's Delightfully Weird

On the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega accepted the challenge of the newly-signed Bryan Danielson. Danielson, a former multi-time world champion, spoke at All Out after his debut that he came to AEW to wrestle the best in the world, and now he has that chance. Next week, Omega will take on Danielson in a non-title match--and while some consider this a dream match, it's not the first time the two have squared up.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kenny Omega & Bryan Danielson To Appear On Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW took to Twitter today, announcing that Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson will both speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. As many of you know, the two men will be facing off against each other in a non-title match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You...
WWE
audacy.com

AEW's Bryan Danielson talks injuries, wrapping up his career with Moose & Maggie

The highest point of Bryan Danielson’s professional wrestling career undoubtedly came in 2014 when, at WrestleMania XXX, he defeated Triple H in the opening match and then Batista and Randy Orton in the main event to win the WWE Championship, culminating a rise of the “YES Movement” where he became the most popular athlete in the sport.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Ronda Rousey Checks on Her Chicken in New Vlog, SmackDown Preview Video, Sam Roberts Chats With Danhausen

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog where she talks about dealing with her egg laying chicken Goomba:. – WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, highlighting Universal champion Roman Reigns being forced to deal with a lurking Brock Lesnar, along with The Demon Finn Balor.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson On Why He’s Not Doing Yes Chants In AEW

Bryan Danielson says he will not be doing the “Yes!” chants in AEW because he respects WWE’s intellectual property. Danielson recently appeared on the “Rasslin” podcast with Brandon Walker and revealed how he had a great talk with Kevin Dunn, WWE’s longtime Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, before debuting with AEW. Danielson was asked to respect WWE’s IP, and he said he’s trying his best to do that.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy