Bryan Danielson Explains Why AEW Didn’t Use ‘The Final Countdown’ for His Entrance Theme, Why AEW’s Younger Talent Is the Future

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO