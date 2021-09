Lane Kiffin has high praise for one of the key players on Alabama’s defense, LB Will Anderson. “He’s a dominant player,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “I said it this week: he looks like Derrick Thomas, which is amazing at his age. I mean, the guy’s just a freak. I guess from who we played over time, I mean, he’s not as tall as Myles Garrett but (he’s) as disruptive as that. They’ve got great players all over, but he’s the best of all of them.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO