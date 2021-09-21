Seasonal brews, a Lamb Festival, and more Pittsburgh food news
Featuring 34 brewers including Allegheny City Brewing, East End Brewing, and Trace Brewing, the popular Steel City Big Pour festival is back for its 14th year. There, of course, will be food provided by Sprezzatura Cafe & Catering, J.L. Kennedy Meat Stand, and more. This year, the festival will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Construction Junction. Tickets are $99 and are available to purchase here.www.pghcitypaper.com
