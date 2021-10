Location – The UK, available online and in the off-premise channel through Tesco stores. Beam Suntory has returned one of its Courvoisier Cognac expressions in the UK. Courvoisier De Luxe comprises Cognac that was first matured in French Limousin oak casks before spending time in fine-grain oak barrels. The no-age-statemented iteration, which first rolled out to the market last year, is packaged in a matte black bottle and was inspired by the Parisian ‘golden age’ or ‘belle epoque’, which took place between 1880 and 1910.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO