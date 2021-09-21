CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man breaks toddlers’ leg, arrested for Assault

binghamtonhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man in Utica has been arrested for assaulting a three-year-old child. On September 12th, the Child Advocacy Center was notified that a three-year-old girl had been brought to St. Luke’s Hospital with a broken leg and was undergoing surgery. The Sheriff’s Office Investigator assigned to the case learned that earlier in the morning, 35-year-old Desmond Anthony was “flipping” the toddler in the air and letting her fall onto living room furniture in an uncontrolled manner. It was determined that the small child’s injuries were a direct result of these irresponsible actions.

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

