Stop motion animation makes gods of humans. For what is divinity, except breathing life into the inanimate? The art has its pantheon. Willis O'Brien, the man who made King Kong roar; Karel Zeman, who fused stop motion and live action footage; Czech nightmare-maker Jan vankmajer; monster master Ray Harryhausen; and Phil Tippett. The man that made Luke Skywalker fly through the legs of an AT-AT and brought mechanical injustice to Detroit in Robocop, before applying his understanding of motion to computers to make dinosaurs walk in Jurassic Park. But now he has stirred a Mad God, his stop motion epic of darkness and monsters that evokes experimental filmmakers like Stan Brakhage as much as the legacy of moviemaking one incremental action at a time.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO