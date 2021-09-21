Read a first excerpt from Lizz Huerta's The Lost Dreamer, next spring's buzziest fantasy debut
Lizz Huerta has stunned readers with her short stories and essays, and now that she's set her sights on long-form YA writing, she's about to bring her fans the buzziest fantasy debut of the spring. The Lost Dreamer (publishing March 1) will be the first edition in a duology inspired by ancient Mesoamerica: It follows protagonists Indir, who has the gift of being able to dream truth, and Saya, who is able to see beyond reality. They live in a supernatural world rife with familiar issues of patriarchal overreach and family separation. Here, in the very first excerpt from the novel, we meet the players of The Lost Dreamer.ew.com
