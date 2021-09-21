CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Read a first excerpt from Lizz Huerta's The Lost Dreamer, next spring's buzziest fantasy debut

By Seija Rankin
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizz Huerta has stunned readers with her short stories and essays, and now that she's set her sights on long-form YA writing, she's about to bring her fans the buzziest fantasy debut of the spring. The Lost Dreamer (publishing March 1) will be the first edition in a duology inspired by ancient Mesoamerica: It follows protagonists Indir, who has the gift of being able to dream truth, and Saya, who is able to see beyond reality. They live in a supernatural world rife with familiar issues of patriarchal overreach and family separation. Here, in the very first excerpt from the novel, we meet the players of The Lost Dreamer.

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Ali Hazelwood’s debut novel, ‘The Love Hypothesis’, brings easy reading, and fun characters

A fake dating trope never ends with both characters in love with each other. Right?. Published on Sept. 14, “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood brings a fresh spin to the generic fake dating arc. Set in a science lab at Stanford University, the plot follows pumpkin spice-loving third-year graduate student Olive Smith. After kissing the first man she sees to cover up a lie, Smith pulls away to find Adam Carlsen, the terrifying professor known for making his students cry, surprised at her actions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vol1brooklyn.com

“The Mooneaters”: An Excerpt From Bradley Sides’s “Those Fantastic Lives”

Today, we’re pleased to present an excerpt from Bradley Sides’s forthcoming collection Those Fantastic Lives.Shaun Hamill dubbed the collection “a treasure chest of dark wonder, one that brings to mind the best of Joe Hill and Ray Bradbury.” The story featured below, “The Mooneaters”, originally appeared in a slightly edited version in Rose Red Review.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

Read an excerpt from Beasts of Prey, fall's biggest YA fantasy

This week, the hunt begins — and a new fantasy trilogy launches. In Ayana Gray's Beasts of Prey, the first in her highly-anticipated series, two Black teenagers venture into a mythical jungle to defend their home against a terrifying monster. The book blends Pan-African lore with elements of Gray's endless imagination — the author was inspired to create the trilogy after a visit to Ghana to explore her roots. Here, in an exclusive excerpt from chapter 7 of the first installment, we meet the Shetani, the monster at the center of the heart-pounding tale.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#A Burning#Dreamers#Alcanzeh
EW.com

What's in a Page: Joshua Ferris on writing humor into the darkest of times

The American family novel has been through countless iterations, and Joshua Ferris' latest book is bringing the genre fully into modern times. In A Calling for Charlie Barnes (out now), the National Book Award finalist (for 2007's Then We Came to the End) follows his protagonist through divorces, a recession, and a cancer scare as he attempts to grapple with what his life is — and what it could be. Here, Ferris answers EW's burning book questions about his formative reading years and his current writing process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
starwarsnewsnet.com

New Excerpt from ‘The Odyssey of Star Wars’ Offers First Look at Franchise as an Epic Poem

This year is the time of seeing the Star Wars franchise through new lenses. Last week, Disney Plus released the first-ever anime series set in a galaxy far, far away. And yesterday marked the release of a book that retells the story of the franchise through a new literary genre for the saga: an epic poem, like Homer’s The Iliad and The Odyssey, titled The Odyssey of Star Wars.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Missoulian

Missoula artist adapts 'weird fiction' author's story into eye-popping graphic novel

Theo Ellsworth, a Missoula-based artist, said his latest work was like being handed a “puzzle box” with problems to solve in visual form. Ellsworth said he loves authors who create a “sense of atmosphere” in worlds at “the fuzzy edges of reality,” both weird but probable. So he’s perfectly paired to the material in his new graphic novel, “Secret Life,” an adaptation of a short story by Jeff VanderMeer, a Nebula Award-winning “weird fiction” author. (It’s out this month in hardcover on Drawn & Quarterly.)
MISSOULA, MT
bookriot.com

Quiz: What New YA Fantasy Should You Read Next?

If you’re having a rough go of it lately, it is an excellent time to mentally step into a magical world where the battle to do good and defeat evil pulsates. And what wonderful new YA fantasy stories are here to steal your breath away and submerge you in a land of fantasy and escape! In this YA fantasy book quiz, you’ll find a ticket on the one-way track to all things fantastical with five possible outcomes of new young adult fantasy novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Read Kay Ryan’s hilarious, lacerating first-person reporting on AWP.

Today is the 76th birthday of Kay Ryan, the Pulitzer-winning former U.S. poet laureate known for her tight, winding work. Throughout her career, Ryan has been viewed as an outsider poet: she has no MFA, and for that matter, has never taken a creative writing class. This is likely why Poetry commissioned her in 2005 to attend AWP and write about it. The result is Ryan’s incredibly funny and biting essay “I Go to AWP,” which charts her experience at the 2005 Association of Writers & Writing Programs Annual Conference.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hometownsource.com

'Triumph' caps Spring Lake Park author's fantasy trilogy

A whirlwind adventure on and off the page reaches its ending for Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie and his “Wizard King” trilogy, as the final installment, “Triumph of the Wizard King,” is slated to be published Oct. 5. The trio of books, set in a fantasy world, have been...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
petsplusmag.com

Read an Excerpt from the Highly Anticipated Book ‘The Forever Dog’

Editor’s Note: Documentarian and citizen scientist Rodney Habib and wellness veterinarian Dr. Karen Shaw Becker will publish their highly anticipated “The Forever Dog” on Oct. 12. A blueprint for giving canine companions longer, happier and healthier lives, it reached No. 1 in Amazon’s Dog Care and Pet Food & Nutrition categories on pre-orders alone. Among those buying “The Forever Dog” in advance are independent pet retailers and service providers who are eager to follow the authors’ advice not only with their personal pets, but also when creating nutrition and lifestyle plans for canine customers. The book includes chapters on diet, supplementation and fitness, as well as guidance on controlling for genetic and environmental impacts.
PETS
EW.com

James Han Mattson on the real-life horrors behind Reprieve

The author wrote a novel about a murder in a haunted house, but that's the least scary thing about it. It would be easy to read James Han Mattson's new novel and assume he is a master of the macabre. Reprieve (out Oct. 5) takes place in a full-contact haunted escape room in the middle of Nebraska: A contestant at Quigley House is brutally murdered, and the story traces the lives of the people who were present on the day of the killing. Quigley House, run by proprietor John Quigley, is a terrifying maze of emotional terrorism, with players forced to root through all-too-lifelike corpses and dodge assaults from hired actors to proceed from room to room. But Mattson himself isn't even a fan of haunted houses — "I'm much more interested in the people who build and frequent them," he tells EW — and takes no great pleasure in the crafting of gore.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy