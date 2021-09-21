CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren makes progress

By Tassanee Vejpongsa
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases. Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by...

WebMD

U.S. Education Secretary Backs Mandatory Vaccinations for Schoolchildren

Sept. 24, 2021 -- Miguel Cardona, the U.S. secretary of education, says he supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible children attending school. “Not only do I support it, but I’m encouraging states to come up with a plan to make sure it happens,” he told Politico on Thursday as he toured schools in the Midwest. “I would like governors who hold those decisions to make those decisions now that [vaccines] are FDA-approved.”
EDUCATION
KTLA

China kills 3 housecats after they test positive for COVID

A city in northern China has killed three housecats after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local media report Wednesday, as the country takes increasingly strict measures to contain new outbreaks. The authorities in Harbin, where 75 cases have recently been discovered, said the action was taken because there was no available treatment […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
northcentralpa.com

Campaign Busts Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—Alabama has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation. Myths and misinformation, which can spread faster than the virus, are contributing to lower vaccine confidence. “Alabama residents should closely scrutinize the sources of health information they rely on and ask trusted healthcare professionals to help them make...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Poll: Michiganders support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

DETROIT — Michiganders support the government requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as federal regulators approve inoculation for all age groups, according to the findings of a new poll commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber. A majority also believe the state, local government officials or school districts...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

High COVID Plateau In Colorado Somewhat Dependent On Vaccines For Children

DENVER (CBS4) – “No sorry we don’t have any,” said the worker at a pharmacy CBS4 called, looking for a COVID rapid test. They’re hard to find. People are still coming for tests at places like Denver’s All City Stadium, a site run by COVID Check Colorado. “We had a friend whose daughter was exposed. We had dinner with her afterwards and she told us about that,” said Dale Schellenger, who came for testing along with his wife, Fran. While cases again surged at the end of August in Colorado and into September, numbers are leveling off and even declining slightly. “There’s about 900...
COLORADO STATE
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Russia reports record virus deaths for third day

Russia on Thursday reported its highest coronavirus death toll for a third day in a row, as infections spike driven by the contagious Delta variant and slow vaccination rates. A government tally reported 867 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 23,888 new cases. The new figure brings the country's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 4,095 New COVID Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,095 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 753,535. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,168. There were 244,030 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.87%. There are 606 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 158 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedPage Today

Vaccine Tribalism Is Poisoning Progress on COVID Science

The development of the mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the single greatest scientific advance of the pandemic, and will lead to a Nobel prize. At the same time, there are many legitimate questions and concerns about the dose, the number of shots, the interval between shots, order of vaccination, and the line between individual benefit, collective benefit, and no benefit at all. What is the best vaccination program for someone who has recovered from COVID-19? Does it vary by age? What is the optimal dosing and schedule of mRNA vaccine for adolescents? Does it vary from boys to girls -- given the massive difference in rates of myocarditis? What evidence is needed to support boosters? And finally, as pediatric trials become available, what evidence is needed for regulators to decide if the risk/benefit profile is favorable?
PHARMACEUTICALS
SpaceNews.com

Space sustainability makes slow progress at the United Nations

WAILEA, Hawaii — Diplomats and other experts see signs of progress at the United Nations on addressing space sustainability but caution it may will take many years before any sort of binding agreement emerges. In presentations at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies, or AMOS, Conference here Sept....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: More Than 54,000 Minnesotans Have Had 3rd Vaccine Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Tuesday say that already 54,209 Minnesotans have had a third COVID vaccine shot. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, there are an additional 6,203 virus cases and 11 more deaths since Monday’s update. The state’s total positive cases have risen to 706,158 since the pandemic began, with 8,109 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has notched down to 6.6%, as reported Tuesday. The positivity rate, which went as far...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

In COVID's shadow, HIV on march in Eastern Europe

In a Bucharest back street, drug addicts rush towards an ambulance handing out free syringes. While the eyes of the world focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against HIV has slowed down in Eastern Europe. Three times a week, Alina Schiau and colleagues from the Romanian anti-AIDS Association (ARAS)...
PUBLIC HEALTH

