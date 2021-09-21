Radial hiring 3,000 seasonal workers at Rialto, Montebello warehouses
The logistics provider Radial is stepping up its seasonal hiring ahead of the holidays, seeking 3,000 temporary workers at three facilities in Southern California. Unlike other companies in the 2021 hiring binge, Radial is not offering big hiring bonuses and instead is focusing on creating a “safe, fun and engaging culture.” The company does offer a “weekly attendance bonus” that adds an extra $1 hourly. It also offers referral bonuses.www.redlandsdailyfacts.com
