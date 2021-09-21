Opinion/McKee: Invest federal funds in small business, child care, affordable housing
Dan McKee is Rhode Island’s 76th governor. Rhode Island has a reputation for being “last out” when it comes to recovering from an economic downturn. That reputation has unfortunately been earned during past recessions. However, our previous reputation does not match today’s reality. We’re writing our state’s next chapter now. National assessments show that Rhode Island is, for once, a leading state as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. And, if we invest soon and invest wisely, we can continue to lead rather than follow, creating opportunities for Rhode Islanders as a result.www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0