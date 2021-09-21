Opinion/McKee: Invest federal funds in small business, child care, affordable housing

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In an effort to further the cause of affordable housing on the East End on Tuesday, September 28, New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and State Senator Anthony Palumbo led a coalition of more than 35 East End leaders and organizations who signed a letter urging Governor Kathy Hochul to sign A.2633/S.6492, enacting the Peconic Bay Region Community Housing Act, which would authorize the five towns in the Hamptons and North Fork to hold mandatory referenda for the creation of dedicated town housing funds. These funds would be achieved through a supplemental real estate transfer tax, which would be added to the current Community Preservation Fund (CPF) transfer tax.

