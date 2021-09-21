Saliva testing may allow early detection of human papillomavirus–driven head and neck cancers

An oncologist explains the importance of molecular testing in ovarian cancer and the implications of testing on treatment selection. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: Molecular testing in ovarian cancer is very important—genetic testing, namely. For many years, we used an algorithm to help determine who should be tested, but now we recognize that every woman should be tested for genetic abnormalities regardless of any other prognostic or historical factor, such as age or family history. These types of things no longer matter. Anyone diagnosed with an ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer should have genetic testing. Certainly, there are a number of strategies that can be utilized to determine how you perform this testing. This could mean that you start with germline testing to assess for germline mutation. The majority of providers now recognize that doing BRCA-specific germline testing is probably not the best way to do this. We should be utilizing panel testing, which can capture a number of the other homologous recombination proteins that can be abnormal in the setting of ovarian cancers. Other providers will start with somatic testing, which can test the tumor to evaluate for the presence or absence of these mutations.

