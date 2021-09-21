CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Worth, TX

1 Pilot In North Texas Military Jet Crash Released, 1 Remains Hospitalized

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4yus_0c3J494j00

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The US Navy sent more equipment to a North Texas neighborhood on September 21, to help with the investigation of a weekend training jet crash in a residential area.

Authorities say the instructor pilot onboard the T-45C Goshawk has been released from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

The student pilot, who is believed to be the servicemember who got tangled in electrical lines while floating down from the aircraft with a parachute, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Both men ejected from the plane before it crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday. The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail.

Three people on the ground sustained non life-threatening injures from the crash and several homes were damaged.

The Naval Safety Center is investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc10.com

'It could have been a lot worse': Instructor pilot released from hospital after jet crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood

LAKE WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated. Two people were hurt after a Navy aircraft crashed in Lake Worth Sunday morning about two miles northeast of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, officials said. One person remains in stable but serious condition at a hospital, and the other person was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
thedrive

20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, TX
Government
City
Lake Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Accidents
CBS Boston

Sleeping Tractor-Trailer Driver Slams Into Cruiser On I-95 In Weston, Injuring Trooper, State Police Say

WESTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel before he crashed into a trooper and left him seriously hurt on Route 95. The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew trimming trees on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the out-of-control truck approached the work zone. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on and there was an illuminated arrow board behind it marking off the work zone. State Police say the truck driver fell asleep while driving, woke up at the last second and tried to stop his...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#North Texas#Parkland Hospital#Accident#The Us Navy#Usnavy#State Fair Of#The Naval Safety Center
CBS DFW

Dallas Gunshot Victim Drives Himself To The Police Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gunshot victim drove himself to the Southeast Patrol Division in Dallas on Sept. 29. He told officers someone shot him at the Tiger Mart (Exxon) located at 116 N. Jim Miller Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown. Police have not provided a suspect description, nor have they given a motive for the crime. The investigation is ongoing.  
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy