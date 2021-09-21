CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons ‘intends’ to never play for Philadelphia 76ers again, sticks by trade demand

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM1h4_0c3J3yJi00

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will reportedly never play for the team again, vowing to the organization that he will not suit up for a practice or game moving forward.

Simmons, who infamously cost his team the playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, requested a trade weeks ago as the situation with the organization was beyond repair. Now, amid the 76ers taking a hard stance in negotiations, their former No. 1 pick is escalating things.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons told the front office he intends to never play another game for the franchise. The 25-year-old already vowed to skip training camp, despite the fines, and now seems prepared to sit out games during the 2021-’22 NBA season if he isn’t traded.

  • Ben Simmons contract: $33 million (2021-’22), $35.45 million (2022-’23), $37.9 million (2023-’23) and $40.34 million (2024-’25)

Executives around the league saw this coming weeks ago. Reports surfaced in August that many NBA executives anticipated Simmons would threaten to sit out the upcoming season. The 76ers were already bracing to be without him during training camp, but thus far have refused to budge on their asking price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgweF_0c3J3yJi00
Also Read:
WATCH: Local news channel viciously roasts Ben Simmons after Philadelphia 76ers trade request

What do the 76ers want for a Ben Simmons trade?

The cost to pull off a Ben Simmons trade is viewed as sky-high among many teams. 76ers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Philadelphia either wants at least four future first-round picks and a potential All-Star-caliber player or a superstar like Damian Lillard.

Morey reportedly asked the Golden State Warriors, viewed as the best fit for Simmons, to send a package including James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, both the No. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and two additional future first-round selections.

Related: Easter Conference team still interested in Ben Simmons trade

The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been engaged in negotiations with the 76ers. But Sacramento is unwilling to move its star point guard De’Aaron Fox nor promising guard Tyrese Haliburton. As for the Timberwolves, they made it clear Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are off the table.

  • Ben Simmons stats (2020-’21): 14.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 3.3 DWS and 106 Defensive Rating

Philadelphia opens training camp with its media day on Sept. 27 and everyone with the organization will be asked about Simmons. With all of the distractions this creates and the possibility of him skipping meaningful games, the 76ers might have no choice but to lower their price and trade him.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Philadelphia 76ers Should Make Move For John Wall: “I Think John Wall In Philly With Joel Embiid Is Better Than Ben Simmons In Philly With Joel Embiid”

John Wall’s time in Houston could be coming to an end. Last week, reports emerged that Wall and the Rockets had agreed to trade the former All-Star. Wall had a bounce-back season last year, after spending almost 2 seasons out with a major injury. Wall is an NBA veteran, entering...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Draft#Easter Conference#Dws#Nfl#Minnesota Vikings Hc
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy