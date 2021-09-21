CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Man steals diapers, wipes from Winter Haven Walmart — now Facebook users want to pay for them

By Rebecca Petit
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Facebook post by the Winter Haven Police Department asking for help finding a man who stole from Walmart is gaining a lot of attention, with thousands of people offering to pay for the items taken.

Police said in the post it happened at the Walmart on 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. on September 15 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the man was with two children when he attempted to purchase diapers and baby wipes at the self-checkout lanes.

They say when his card was declined several times, he walked out of the store without the items.

Police say he then came back without the children and tried to use a different card, which was also declined.

He ultimately decided to take the items without purchasing them.

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times with people asking to help the father who was desperate to buy diapers for his children.

People from across the country have even called Winter Haven Police and Walmart offering to pay for the items so the charges can be dropped.

According to Winter Haven Police, Walmart has a zero-tolerance policy and wants the man to be arrested.

For some resources on what to do if you have a baby and are in need of money, click here.

You can also check out the Central Florida Diaper Bank and the National Diaper Bank.

Thomas Crouse
8d ago

He made a wrong Decision. But being a Dad. if I had to do what ever for my kids I would. Hopefully if caught some one will Bail him right out an help him .. God Bless him an kids.

Dennis Sanchez
8d ago

people u have nothing else more important then a man stealing diaoers. look at your politicians who steal. ! in your own districts!!

Sharon Johnson
7d ago

The man really tried to pay. I would not arrest him. if I was there I would have paid it for him. We are living in very bad times

Non-profit works to care for Old Lutz School

LUTZ, Fla. — If you've ever driven through Lutz, you may have driven by a historic landmark and not even noticed. The Old Lutz School is situated right on U.S. Highway 41, right in front of the current Lutz K-8. The school was built in 1927. It originally had four...
ABC Action News WFTS

Retired FBI special agent gives insight on challenges authorities face at Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After law enforcement took a day off searching the Carlton Reserve on Monday, they were back out in the 25,000-acre nature preserve on Tuesday. On Monday, North Port police tweeted they had no "plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today." That all changed late in the day following a search warrant executed at the Laundrie residence.
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

