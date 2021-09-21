CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fugees Return With New Tour & Pop-Up Show In NYC To Celebrate 25 Years Of ‘The Score’

By bignoah256
 8 days ago

The Fugees are reuniting for a new tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score and kicking off the good news with a surprise show in NYC tomorrow.

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Today we all received one of the most shocking yet refreshing announcements of the year from Live Nation . The Fugees are heading back no the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic and groundbreaking album, The Score . The album is one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time and best selling album from a group ever.

The tour will feature all three members Lauryn Hill, Pras, and Wyclef. While Lauryn is sure to grab the attention due to the social media jokes that she shows up three hours late to show, but also speaks to her impact that anyone would wait hours for her. Wyclef has been laying low and surely working on new music and lastly, Pras is fighting to keep his freedom as he faces 20 years in jail for allegedly pressuring Trump Administration to drop its investigation into his development company. So, what better time for a reunion tour than now as the future is uncertain?

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:
Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???
Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2
??? – Nigeria – ???
Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

The tour kicks off tomorrow at NY’s Global Citizen festival and ends in December in Ghana.

The tour is sure to be a hit and hopefully, more dates are added. For now, you can get ready to buy your tickets starting Friday, Sept 24th At 10 AM Local At LiveNation.com.

