OrthoConnecticut Has the Answers: What Is Robotic Assisted Spine Surgery?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobotic-Assisted Spine Surgery conjures up a question mark in most people’s minds. Many people wonder “Is a robot operating on my spine?” The short answer is a firm NO!. Ordinarily, when a person thinks of a robot they picture a little human-like machine that might look like a person and move like a person but it is really an advanced piece of equipment intelligently programmed to perform human tasks. In this case, robotic-assisted spine surgery is performed by a highly trained physician who uses the aid of robotic technology to enhance precision during surgery. A robot supports the surgeon, not the other way around.

