New Grey's Anatomy Trailer Teases Another Mystery Return In Meredith’s Life, But Who Is It?
We are mere days away from the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, making it quaint to think there was a point in time earlier this year that we didn’t even know if Meredith would survive COVID, or if the long-running ABC drama would even be renewed. But as we now prepare to move forward in anticipation of the crossover event between Grey’s Anatomy and the Season 5 premiere of Station 19, it looks like Meredith will be getting a visitor from her past. (Yes, another one.) But who will it be?www.cinemablend.com
