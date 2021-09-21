CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Grey's Anatomy Trailer Teases Another Mystery Return In Meredith’s Life, But Who Is It?

By Heidi Venable
 8 days ago
We are mere days away from the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, making it quaint to think there was a point in time earlier this year that we didn’t even know if Meredith would survive COVID, or if the long-running ABC drama would even be renewed. But as we now prepare to move forward in anticipation of the crossover event between Grey’s Anatomy and the Season 5 premiere of Station 19, it looks like Meredith will be getting a visitor from her past. (Yes, another one.) But who will it be?

