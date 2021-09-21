CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski handed European Golden Shoe after prolific scoring season

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago

BAYERN MUNICH striker Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the European Golden Shoe award for scoring the most goals last season.

The 33-year old veteran scored an incredible 41 times in just 29 Bundesliga games in the previous campaign, putting him head and shoulders above the rest of the nominees including youngsters Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VNk1_0c3J2fpM00
Lewandowski, with his wife Anna, has won the European Golden Shoe prize Credit: Instagram @_rl9

Upon scooping the award, the Polish striker thanked Bayern for their support and stressed the important role teamwork played in helping him win the prize.

Lewandowski beamed: "I’d like to thank my family, my team-mates, the coaching staff and the whole of FC Bayern.

"I couldn’t win titles like these without their support. In sport – like in life – it’s crucial that you value each other, support each other, are always fair with each other and try to be a role model for others.

"That’s why I dedicate this award to all the people who are by my side every day. I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved together as a team. Thank you very much."

Lewandowski's been a menace in front of goal throughout his whole career and last month it was revealed that he scored a staggering 230 times in 231 games for Bayern since 2016.

And after hitting the net 11 times in seven matches this season, the forward doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET JOSHUA TO WIN IN ROUNDS 1-6 AT 60/1 OR ANYTIME AT 25/1

One of those goals came as Bayern thumped German minnows Bochum 7-0 last weekend, which saw Lewandowski break another record.

The ex-Borrusia Dortmund striker made history when he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 home games in a row, which rises to 18 when you add in his European strikes.

Last week Lewandowski also scored a brace in Bayern's 3-0 demolition of Barcelona, which brought his goal tally to 29 in those 18 games.

The Polish international could soon be wreaking havoc in the Premier League after it was reported last month that he wants to quit Bayern for a new challenge.

The German Champions allegedy won't take any less than £100million for their star striker.

Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in giving Lewandowski a new home but they'll have to improve on their reported proposed offer of £50m to push a deal through.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Bayern Munich puts seven goals past hapless VfL Bochum

Bayern scored four goals in the first half and three in the second against the newly-promoted side — in truth, it could have been a lot more than seven. Leroy Sane began the rout with a sumptuous free-kick after seven minutes, before Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and a Vasilis Lampropoulos own goal put Bayern out of sight by half time.
SOCCER
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski would succeed in the NFL, says Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would be an accomplished American football player if he turned his hand to the sport, according to the Pole’s manager Julian Nagelsmann.The 33-year-old has been one of the most prolific marksman in world football over the past decade and continued his fine form with two goals against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.And while Lewandowski is at the top of his game, Nagelsmann insists he could also be successful as a player in the NFL.Speaking to BayernTV, he said: “He could be a good receiver. He is fast and physically strong. In the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Robert Lewandowski
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum in Bundesliga

WHAT A WIN! With goals from Sané, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Choupo-Moting, two from Kimmich and an own goal from Lampropoulos, Bayern does his own show and get a 7-0 win against Bochum!. 11:03 AM3 days ago. 74' SUB ON BOCHUM. Out: Pantovic. In: Antwi-Adjej. 11:00 AM3 days ago. 72' SUB ON...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Lewandowski extends his record run as Bayern thrash Bochum

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland striker’s second-half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski thanks ‘great support’ of wife as he collects Golden Shoe

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski offered warm praise and thanks to his wife Anna when he received the “Golden Shoe” on Tuesday as top scorer in European football last season. The 33-year-old forward netted 41 goals in 29 games for Bayern in the 2020-21 season, breaking...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Golden Shoe winner Lewandowski hopes to become ‘even better’

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Europe’s “Golden Shoe” winner Robert Lewandowski sent out a warning to defences around Europe on Tuesday when he likened himself to a ‘good wine’ that was still improving. The Bayern Munich striker also offered warm praise and thanks to his wife Anna when he received the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#European#Polish#Fc Bayern#German#Rl9#The Premier League#The German Champions
World Soccer Talk

Coman returns to Bayern Munich training after heart surgery

Berlin (AFP) – France winger Kingsley Coman returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday just days after undergoing heart surgery, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Thursday. “‘King’ (Coman) has been running again. We are happy that he was back on the pitch,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said ahead of...
SOCCER
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lewandowski's scoring streak for Bayern ends after 19 games

BERLIN (AP) — For once, Robert Lewandowski didn’t score. The Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when he failed to get a goal in his team’s 3-1 win at last-placed Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski, who hit the crossbar in...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Robert Lewandowski responds to Bayern Munich exit rumours

Robert Lewandowski has played down suggestions that he could move to the Premier League. The Poland international was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer amid speculation that he wanted a new challenge. The striker has plied his trade in the Bundesliga since 2010, having enjoyed a four-year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Milan join Juventus and Bayern Munich in race for prolific teenage forward

AC Milan are interested in signing striker Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas but face strong competition, according to a report. Calciomercato.com writes that the Rossoneri are keen on signing the 18-year-old, who has exploded onto the scene having scored 12 goals in his first 24 Major League Soccer appearances. Bayern Munich – a partner of the Texan club for years – already had him on trial during the offseason of the North American league and they are observing him in view of the future.
MLS
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Robert Lewandowski nets twice in win

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich made it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage with victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Lewandowski netted for the sixth successive Champions League game when he opened the scoring from the spot. And the prolific forward soon doubled Bayern's lead by...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski scores double as Bayern thrash Dynamo Kiev

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the second straight Champions League game this season as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 home win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday. Lewandowski claimed the 76th and 77th Champions League goals of his career as Bayern cantered into a two-goal lead...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
268K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy