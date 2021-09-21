Castleford Tigers confirm Alex Sutcliffe signing from Leeds Rhinos on initial two-year deal
Castleford Tigers have confirmed they have signed Leeds Rhinos forward Alex Sutcliffe on a two-year deal from next season, with the deal containing a further two-year option. The second row/centre came through the Leeds Academy system and has gone on to represent the Headingley club at Super League level and was part of the Rhinos' Challenge Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium in 2020.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0