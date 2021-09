UFC analyst Joe Rogan will miss his commentary duties for UFC 266, with former lightweight fighter Paul Felder taking his spot in the booth. Rogan typically is the color commentator for UFC pay-per-view cards, alongside play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and fellow analyst, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. However, Rogan will not be in the booth for UFC 266 this weekend. According to MMAjunkie.com, Rogan has his annual hunting trip this weekend which caused a conflict in his schedule. Because of that hunting trip, Rogan will not be able to make it to Las Vegas to commentate UFC 266 alongside Anik and Cormier. However, the UFC was able to get an excellent replacement in the form of Felder to slide into the commentary booth at UFC 266.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO