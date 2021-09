MSC Divina becomes the second MSC cruise ship to set sail from a U.S. port on September 16 and the first in the fleet to ever offer cruises out of Port Canaveral. The vessel received CDC approval last week following her test cruise, and she is the eleventh MSC cruise ship to be operational globally. The occasion marks another successful launch for one of the few cruise lines that have managed to keep at least one vessel operational throughout the majority of last year; in fact, the cruise line has been operational post-pandemic for thirteen months.

PORT CANAVERAL, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO