CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Tuesday forecast: Last days of summer brings hot temperatures

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpZt0_0c3J0vmA00

Summer doesn’t want to leave Southern California without dropping a couple more days of sweltering heat on everyone.

Temperatures for many inland areas will reach triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory for parts of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys as well as the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

Fall officially begins at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive later this week, with a chance of thunderstorms Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

SoCal temps to rise up to 20 degrees in coming days: NWS

After days of cool fall weather, Southern California will trend back toward the searing heat of summer by the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to increase 10 to 20 degrees by Thursday across the region, a change precipitated by a shift in wind direction from onshore to offshore, according to the National Weather […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

1K+
Followers
391
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy