Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

It’s a rough cycle: To stay safe from COVID, we were told to avoid unnecessary excursions, limiting our exposure to strangers. But as unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, many people struggled to pay rent and the unhoused population grew. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary federal eviction moratorium after the previous one had expired, albeit with more caveats. The moratorium was meant to, as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states, “respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” Soon after, however, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s new ban. According to one estimate, the court’s decision could cause 3.5 million families to lose their homes, with families of color and low-income people most at risk. This measure could also have devastating impacts for students.

