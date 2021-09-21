CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and...

Daily Trojan

Panel discusses end of eviction moratorium

As the coronavirus pandemic raged throughout the United States in August, the Supreme Court made the decision to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, raising concerns about the livelihood of six million renters. With crucial renter protections gone, eviction cases are paralyzing the courts and families...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Herald

Bill to bring back eviction moratorium filed in Congress

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., hope to bring back the COVID-era eviction moratorium, a move property owners continue to oppose. “An extremist Supreme Court cut short eviction protections and put millions of people at risk for losing their homes,” Warren said in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecommunityword.com

Eviction moratorium: the other half of the story

It’s easy to understand workforce diversity helps with product development because it takes into account all demographic perspectives. Mazda neglected to take into account the Spanish population when it named a car model the Mazda Laputa. Laputa can be translated into the woman who sells her body for sex. Bad and costly decision.
HOMELESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elizabeth Warren
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Health And Human Services#Covid#The Supreme Court#The U S Census Bureau#The Treasury Department
Documented

Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration is poised to provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children facing deportation proceedings in 8 U.S. cities: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and […] The post Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
West Hawaii Today

State and federal eviction moratoriums have ended

Landlord and tenant participation in a free mediation program is ramping up as more landlords become eligible to begin eviction proceedings. In June, Gov. David Ige signed a bill requiring landlords to send any eviction notices to both a tenant and a mediation center in order to schedule a free 90-minute mediation session between landlord and tenant. The provisions of the bill are set to end one year after the end of Ige’s statewide eviction moratorium on Aug. 6.
HILO, HI
Tacoma News Tribune

Inslee extends eviction moratorium bridge

Inslee extends WA eviction moratorium bridge to Oct. 31. The eviction extension was granted in order for Washington counties to get relief funds out to help more renters.
HOUSE RENT
Charleston City Paper

Thousands in SC facing eviction after moratorium ends

Housing services, nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups throughout South Carolina are dealing with staggering numbers of renters facing potential eviction after the end of a moratorium that had kept thousands safely housed through financial hardships levied by the pandemic. “We’re seeing increases across the board — everyone who has any...
CHARLESTON, SC
tspr.org

Illinois' eviction moratorium set to expire Oct. 3

The state's moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions will expire on Oct. 3, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's latest COVID-19 executive order issued Friday. Pritzker had extended the order each month with minor to substantial revisions since March 2020. The extensions have come in 30-day windows, coinciding with his monthly reissuance of a disaster proclamation in response to the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Teen Vogue

End of Eviction Moratorium Leaves Students at Risk of Homelessness

It’s a rough cycle: To stay safe from COVID, we were told to avoid unnecessary excursions, limiting our exposure to strangers. But as unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, many people struggled to pay rent and the unhoused population grew. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary federal eviction moratorium after the previous one had expired, albeit with more caveats. The moratorium was meant to, as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states, “respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” Soon after, however, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s new ban. According to one estimate, the court’s decision could cause 3.5 million families to lose their homes, with families of color and low-income people most at risk. This measure could also have devastating impacts for students.
HOUSE RENT

